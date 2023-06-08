Menu
Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes

The airport company needs to fund $2.5 billion of infrastructure improvements. (Image: Auckland Airport)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Air New Zealand and Qantas are opposing Auckland airport’s price hikes, which include a more than 50% bump for domestic jet passengers from July 1. Airport International Airport (AIA) chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the changes announced on Thursday were not introduced lightly and are needed to fund $2.5 billion of infrastructure improvements, including the largest ever expansion of its airfield and initial works to replace an “ageing” domestic terminal.The airport’s two largest customers, Air NZ and Qantas...
