Infrastructure

Analysts’ views on Xero diverge sharply

Analysts’ views on Xero diverge sharply
Shares fell last week after Xero announced CEO Steve Vamos is leaving. (Image: Xero)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
They say diverging views make a market. That's certainly the case with Xero.Analysts’ views about the accounting software company range from “buy” and “overweight” to "neutral".Their 12-month target prices range anywhere from A$70 (NZ$77) to A$115, compared with the A$68.64 market price on Wednesday afternoon.The shares have certainly been badly beaten up this year, falling as low as A$62.85 last week after Xero announced chief executive Steve Vamos will be replaced in February by former Google execut...
Trade Window grows first-half revenue 16%

Trade Window reported a 16% lift in trading revenue in the first half of the financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:11am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Porirua regeneration delivers more than just new houses

Infrastructure grants bring jobs and business opportunities.

Jem Traylen 6:00am

Option for peak hour trains over rebuild rejected

Expect a drop in public transport use as Aucklanders work from home, cycle or drive, says briefing.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure lessons from Napier Port

The port has delivered a new wharf below budget and ahead of schedule.

Oliver Lewis 16 Nov 2022
Infratil's war-chest grows

Infratil is about to rake in another $614m to add to its $1.43b available capital.

Jenny Ruth 16 Nov 2022