Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ considers alternatives to 'red status' Scott Base rebuild

Antarctica NZ considers alternatives to 'red status' Scott Base rebuild
Scott Base in Antarctica. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
Instead of building a new Antarctic base in New Zealand and shipping it to the frozen continent, the organisation charged with leading the troubled build recently considered a fallback plan to do a phased build on-site.A BusinessDesk investigation into the stalled $503 million Scott Base redevelopment has found a host of issues, including turnover of key staff, a commercial disagreement with a high-profile architecture firm, project delays and cost overruns, and apparent workplace culture problems at the delivery agency, Antarctica NZ (ANZ), in...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 15, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, December 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy Free

Andreas Heuser: Three waters ‘balance sheet separation’ decoded

Will the national government underwrite local utilities’ debts?

Andreas Heuser and David Ehrhardt 5:00am
Three waters ‘balance sheet separation’ decoded
Primary Sector

Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council

There was also progress on new fuels and other issues.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Cop28 made good progress says Energy Council

More Infrastructure

'Tens of millions' to be spent on Cardrona ski hill
Infrastructure

'Tens of millions' to be spent on Cardrona ski hill

Wānaka resort will leapfrog Mt Ruapehu as biggest field in NZ.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Mobil Oil NZ sale of Channel Infrastructure stake doesn't impact operations
Infrastructure

Mobil Oil NZ sale of Channel Infrastructure stake doesn't impact operations

The block trade is worth $72.6 million. 

Rebecca Howard 14 Dec 2023
Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call
Infrastructure

Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call

Port companies on either side of the Cook Strait are vowing to work on a way forward. 

Oliver Lewis 14 Dec 2023
Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue
Infrastructure

Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 14 Dec 2023