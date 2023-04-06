Menu
Arvida’s relaxed banking covenants remove capital raising fears

Forsyth Barr's Aaron Ibbotson expects Arvida shares to "outperform". (Image: Forsyth Barr)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
The relaxation of Arvida’s banking covenants means investors don’t need to worry about any near-term capital raising or the company breaching those covenants in the next couple of years, according to Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson.Concern about debt levels within the retirement sector became heightened because of industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare’s rising debt levels.Ryman solved its particular problem in February with a $902 million capital raising, though at great cost – the capital raising cost $30m and it cost t...
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Infrastructure

Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer
Infrastructure

Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer

Ryman Healthcare will conduct an external search for a new chief financial officer.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO
Infrastructure

Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO

The membership association has its fifth CEO in as many years. 

Oliver Lewis 04 Apr 2023
Infratil eyes teleradiology as it navigates covid trough
Infrastructure

Infratil eyes teleradiology as it navigates covid trough

Pre-covid, radiology had been growing at about 7% a year but covid-caused disruption slowed that significantly.

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023
The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: The two big risks of Auckland's new harbour crossing

The potential new bridge costs more than some of the world's most expensive bridges – combined.

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Apr 2023