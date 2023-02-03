Menu
Auckland Airport staff drained terminal in three hours
(Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
It only took Auckland Airport three hours to safely drain one metre of flooding in and around the international terminal and work is under way to prevent any further flooding damage in the future.“This was an exceptional response in very difficult circumstances,” an Auckland Airport spokesperson said.The unprecedented rainfall shut down both the domestic and international terminals for arriving and departing aircraft and passengers posted videos of people wading through water well over their knees, floating suitcases, scores of stra...
Economy

Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am
Retail

Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Friday's flooding hit consumer spending but the whole month was down.

Staff reporters 10:02am
Primary Sector

$3,700-a-jar honey is hurting NZ beekeepers

There's an oversupply of mānuka honey and the price is tumbling, so apiarists are fleeing the industry.

Bloomberg 10:00am

Infrastructure

Downturn and change coming for home builders: Westpac

The building industry is likely to evolve from builders to installers of prefabricated and modular units.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Infrastructure

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Equipment for the $4.4b project will almost certainly have been damaged.

Oliver Lewis 01 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

The Auckland floods have demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing councils.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023