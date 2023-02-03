Auckland Airport staff drained terminal in three hours

(Image: Supplied)

It only took Auckland Airport three hours to safely drain one metre of flooding in and around the international terminal and work is under way to prevent any further flooding damage in the future.“This was an exceptional response in very difficult circumstances,” an Auckland Airport spokesperson said.The unprecedented rainfall shut down both the domestic and international terminals for arriving and departing aircraft and passengers posted videos of people wading through water well over their knees, floating suitcases, scores of stra...