Infrastructure

Auckland council doing 'confidential' port review

Auckland council is speaking to investors about its vision for Ports of Auckland. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Auckland council is undertaking a review by speaking to investors and port operators about its plans for Ports of Auckland (POAL).In an interview on Friday, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said it was an extension of previous work carried out under his predecessor, Phil Goff.When asked if it was being funded out of his office’s budget, Brown said yes. He also confirmed it was being undertaken by Flagstaff Consulting Group.Brown has been outspoken about his desire to see the waterfront land used by POAL freed up for other uses.'Early days&#...
NZ investors remain wary, sharemarket ends week flat
Markets Market close

NZ investors remain wary, sharemarket ends week flat

The S&P/NZX 50 had a choppy session and closed 14.13 points or 0.12% down to 11,580.81. The index lost 1.2% for the week.

Graham Skellern 6:17pm
Politics

New Zealand First will make NZ 'the envy of the world' – Winston Peters

"Too much of our country is in a right mess," Peters told the overflowing crowd at NZ First's state of the union address.

Ella Somers 6:05pm
New Zealand First will make NZ 'the envy of the world' – Winston Peters
Energy

Port Taranaki scoping offshore wind industry

Port Taranaki, long the country's oil and gas sector hub, is looking to a future in the offshore wind industry.

Greg Hurrell 1:25pm
Port Taranaki scoping offshore wind industry

More Infrastructure

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 10:50am
Singapore: lessons for New Zealand
Infrastructure Free

Singapore: lessons for New Zealand

We're world-class idiots at delivering infrastructure, a former Auckland mayor believes. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Mar 2023
Cruise ships buoy Lyttelton half-year results
Infrastructure

Cruise ships buoy Lyttelton half-year results

The port will pay an interim dividend of $6.6m to the Christchurch council.

Staff reporters 23 Mar 2023