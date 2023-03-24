Auckland council doing 'confidential' port review

Auckland council is speaking to investors about its vision for Ports of Auckland. (Image: POAL)

Auckland council is undertaking a review by speaking to investors and port operators about its plans for Ports of Auckland (POAL).In an interview on Friday, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said it was an extension of previous work carried out under his predecessor, Phil Goff.When asked if it was being funded out of his office’s budget, Brown said yes. He also confirmed it was being undertaken by Flagstaff Consulting Group.Brown has been outspoken about his desire to see the waterfront land used by POAL freed up for other uses.'Early days&#...