Infrastructure

Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest
As envisaged by ALR, the light rail project would have been more like a metro system: fully grade separated and automated. (Image: ALR)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
The cancelled Auckland light rail project reportedly had a benefit-cost ratio of 2.4, meaning it would have returned $2.40 in benefits for every $1 invested.Crown entity company Auckland Light Rail (ALR) included the figure in its briefing to incoming transport minister Simeon Brown in December.The document was publicly released Friday and provided some of the first high-level details from work undertaken by the company to develop a detailed business case – made up of multiple streams, including the economic, strategic and urban commercia...
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Opinion Analysis

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Law & Regulation

Karen's Diner staff and customers owed thousands

Company has no funds to pay $93,000 owed to creditors, liquidator says.

John Anthony 12:18pm
Policy

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Infrastructure

