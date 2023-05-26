Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor

Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor
Greg Lowe: free to roam from September. (Image: Beca)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 26 May 2023
Engineering group Beca’s group chief executive, Greg Lowe, has announced he will step aside after 11 years in the role to pursue a range of major projects for the firm when a successor replaces him after September.Well-known in New Zealand business circles, Lowe will remain the NZ co-chair of the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF).After more than a century of operations, the NZ-founded global infrastructure and engineering business has had only seven CEOs, with succession planning a key part of the company’s success, sai...
Market heavyweight drags NZX 50 down
Markets Market close

Market heavyweight drags NZX 50 down

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 129.82 points or 1.09%

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Media

Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit

Revenue soared to $78 million in 2022.

Daniel Dunkley 5:45pm
Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit
Politics charts

Election 2023: National nose in front

The balance has tipped slightly to the right, but it's neck and neck.

Andy Fyers 3:10pm
Election 2023: National nose in front

More Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving 'lacks transparency'
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving 'lacks transparency'

The transport agency is refusing to release a review of the $7.4b transport programme.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Warning on looming logistics staff shortage
Policy

Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 25 May 2023
Queenstown Airport set for $350m expansion
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport set for $350m expansion

The evolution to hydrogen and battery-powered aircraft will be part of the upgrade.

Brent Melville 25 May 2023
Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"
Infrastructure

Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"

The government is working with KiwiRail as it carries out a review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 24 May 2023