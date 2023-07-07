Menu
Bipartisan housing accord blame game

Some suburban residents in cities like Christchurch have fiercely opposed housing density rules. (Image: Christchurch city council)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
After the National party backed out of a bipartisan housing accord, the opposition and the government are blaming each other for failing to reach a new compromise.When it was announced in October 2021, National’s current deputy leader, Nicola Willis, said the Medium-Density Residential Standards (MDRS) would make it easier to build new housing.“Labour and National are standing together to say an emphatic 'yes to housing in our backyards',” she said, riffing on the Nimby (not in my backyard) tag commonly applied to oppo...
NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

The sugar company is facing over $1.5m in fines across seven charges.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation

The advertising of some pork products as “made in New Zealand” can be misleading.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The new water entities will be a "very ambiguous" credit risk at first.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Consenting of rock and sand quarries continues to be a major roadblock to infrastructure.

Brent Melville 06 Jul 2023
A massive rates hike is built on debt, operational costs and legal claims.

Brent Melville 06 Jul 2023
Kāinga Ora says no to sunlight and public transport-related housing restrictions. 

Oliver Lewis 03 Jul 2023