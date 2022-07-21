See full details
Infrastructure

Building consent system is fragmented, unpredictable and inefficient, MBIE report says

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 21 Jul 2022

Building consent system is fragmented, unpredictable and inefficient, MBIE report says
Most consent applications were held up by councils asking for more information, the ministry report said. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 21 Jul 2022
The fragmented building consent system is making it unpredictable and inefficient, with 67 local consent authorities applying their own policies, a new report says.Despite the problems raised, there was confidence in the industry that the consent system was delivering compliant building work.The report from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) was largely based on interviews, surveys and site visits conducted last year among people in building consent authorities (BCAs) and builders, architects and others working in the se...

