Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass

Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass
Metro Performance Glass CEO Simon Mander says regulatory changes setting higher thermal performance requirements are good for the company. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Glass manufacturer Metro Performance Glass faces a period of reduced demand in line with a softening of residential building activity.The publicly listed company held its annual general meeting on Tuesday as two of its biggest shareholders – Peter Masfen and Peter Wells – make overtures to buy out their fellow owners, having lobbed in an early bid that was quickly rejected by the board.In a presentation to shareholders, chair Peter Griffiths described the 2023 financial year as another challenging one for th...
Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division
Markets

Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division

Jarden Securities needed a waiver on a minimum profitability banking covenant.

Paul McBeth 6:40pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.41 – down 75.74 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes
Bloomberg

Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops

The decision highlights the RBA’s more cautious approach to policy than the US Fed.

Bloomberg 5:55pm
Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops