CCHL reveals refreshed board

CCHL reveals refreshed board
Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) is among the assets owned by CCHL. (Image: George Heard/NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) has unveiled a refreshed board, chosen in the wake of a review that floated selling down shares in its publicly owned assets.CCHL controls assets worth more than $5 billion on behalf of the council, including the local airport, port and electricity lines company Orion.Last December, Christchurch councillors endorsed CCHL scoping the pros and cons of selling shares in its assets as part of an information-gathering exercise ahead of the next long-term plan.The vote was triggered by a report by consultants Northin...
