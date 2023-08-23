Menu
Channel ups guidance on improving outlook
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Channel Infrastructure reported increased profit and forecast higher earnings and dividends as it released its results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.The former oil refiner-turned-fuel infrastructure business, said revenue from continuing operations was $64.4 million, up 10% from $58.4m in the second half of financial year 2022. This reflected the benefit of the producer price indexation of terminal services contracts, increased private storage fees (as more capacity was commissioned) and higher ancillary charges.It also now expects to r...
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 1:35pm
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

