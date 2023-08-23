Menu
Christchurch airport solar park a step closer

Lightsource bp’s 260MW Impact solar farm in Texas, USA. (Image: Lightsource bp)
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Christchurch International Airport has lodged consent applications for one of the largest planned solar farms in the country.The airport, which described the development as a step forward for its Kōwhai Park solar project, applied to the city and regional councils for the required planning permissions in July and earlier this month.The energy precinct, planned for a 400-hectare site beside the airport, was first announced in late 2021. Earlier this year, Christchurch International Airport (CIAL) confirmed Contact Energy and international solar...
RBNZ vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low
Economy

RBNZ vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low

The RBNZ is in watch, worry, wait mode. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Glue period looms for IRD as National, Labour stick on election promises

Regardless of who wins the upcoming election, IRD will have to break out the glue.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Energy

More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Half of plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas
Infrastructure Exclusive

Half of plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas

NZ sent 9,527 tonnes of plastics and 57,443 tonnes of paper overseas last year.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Discussions under way after Interislander review
Infrastructure

Discussions under way after Interislander review

KiwiRail is in discussions with the government after reviewing the $1.45b project.

Oliver Lewis 22 Aug 2023
Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins
Infrastructure

Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins

Demand for steel products is still soft.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 21 Aug 2023