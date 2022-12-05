Christchurch council-commissioned review suggests asset sales

A strategic review of Christchurch council's holding company has recommended investigating partial asset sales. (Image: DepositPhotos)

Christchurch city council could free up about $1.2 billion by selling minority shareholdings in its commercial assets, a new report suggests. The council on Monday released a strategic review by consultants Northington Partners into its commercial holding company, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL). CCHL controls 100% of four companies – EcoCentral, Citycare Group, Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) and Enable, a fibre broadband provider – as well as 75% of Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and 89% of lines compan...