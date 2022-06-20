See full details
Infrastructure

City Rail Link a plus for nearby Auckland property values

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 20 Jun 2022

City Rail Link a plus for nearby Auckland property values
A converted residential tower as seen from the new Te Wai Horotiu station. (Image: Oliver Lewis)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 20 Jun 2022
Aucklanders who own property near City Rail Link (CRL) stations should expect an increase in their property values.The value uplift associated with increased amenity will also help the massive project recoup some of its costs. Why?Because of all the developable land held by City Rail Link Limited (CRLL), a company jointly owned by the crown and Auckland council, around the future stations.Between 2012 and 2017, the Auckland council acquired about 3.9 hectares (ha) at Mt Eden needed for Maungawhau station, and 0.27ha around the Karanga a Hape st...

