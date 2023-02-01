City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Crews working on the city rail link spent Friday night pumping water from tunnels and stations. (Image: CRL)

City Rail Link Limited (CRL) has released a photo showing a tunnel that was inundated by this week's flooding in Auckland.As BusinessDesk previously reported, teams working on the more than $4.4 billion project worked through the night on Friday pumping water from tunnels and stations.On Tuesday, CRLL chief executive Sean Sweeney said damage assessments were under way.“At this stage there is no known structural damage to tunnels, such as collapse or subsidence, but a full and detailed assessment of the sites must wait until this final...