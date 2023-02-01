Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding
Crews working on the city rail link spent Friday night pumping water from tunnels and stations. (Image: CRL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
City Rail Link Limited (CRL) has released a photo showing a tunnel that was inundated by this week's flooding in Auckland.As BusinessDesk previously reported, teams working on the more than $4.4 billion project worked through the night on Friday pumping water from tunnels and stations.On Tuesday, CRLL chief executive Sean Sweeney said damage assessments were under way.“At this stage there is no known structural damage to tunnels, such as collapse or subsidence, but a full and detailed assessment of the sites must wait until this final...
Economy

Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax

The latest extension will run until June 30 this year.

Riley Kennedy 2:20pm
Property

Red or yellow stickers: rules for tenants and landlords

Having the house you live in stickered is a big shock.

Brent Melville 1:03pm
Retail

Let's Go announces winner of McLaren giveaway

Alcohol company Let's Go has made good on its purchase of a nearly $400,000 sports car.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm

More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Hipkins puts three waters on his hit list

Chris Hipkins is putting a three waters policy "reset" on the agenda.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

The Auckland floods have demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing councils.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2023
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jan 2023
Finance

IAG has more than 5,000 flood claims so far

Insurance Australia Group said it has extensive reinsurance arrangements in place.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023