Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

City Rail Link to assess damage after Auckland rain event

City Rail Link to assess damage after Auckland rain event
Crews working on the city rail link pumped water from the tunnels and stations on Friday night. (Image: CRL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
City rail link (CRL) teams worked through the night on Friday pumping water from underground tunnels and stations.A state of emergency was declared yesterday as the Auckland region was hit by torrential rain and flooding, with at least three people dead.By 1am on Saturday, weather agency MetService said Auckland Airport had recorded 249 millimetres of rain, smashing the previous single-day record of 161.8mm.The extreme weather caused widespread flooding, property damage and disruption. Elton John concerts on Friday and Saturday were cancelled,...
Economy

Deluge of insurance claims with more to come

AMI, State and NZI Insurance expected to have between 1,500 to 2,000 claims by 6pm Saturday. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023
Policy

Auckland floods: $100k dedicated to mayoral relief fund

A state of emergency was put in place last night, giving emergency services sweeping powers.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jan 2023
Energy

Vector dealing with widespread damage to electricity network

Extreme weather brought down towers as the storm hit the electricity network in Auckland.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Jan 2023

More Infrastructure

News in Brief

Manawa Energy's national storage edges up

Manawa Energy says its national hydro storage rose slightly in its third quarter to 133% of average.The energy generator said in its quarterly operating report this morning that inflows were strong across the period and were up 48 gigawatt hours (GWh) or 11% on average. This was...

Staff reporters 27 Jan 2023
Infrastructure

Auckland floods: govt ponders intervention into flood insurance market

Any government intervention into residential insurance needs to avoid blunting market signals on flood risk, Treasury says.

Greg Hurrell 27 Jan 2023
Infrastructure

Vector adds 1.7% electricity customers in first half

Vector's outages rose in the latest six months but remained within regulatory limits.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Finance

Smartshares CEO Hugh Stevens stepping down

Smartshares owns the SuperLife KiwiSaver scheme and manages a raft of passive, index-linked funds.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023