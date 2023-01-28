City Rail Link to assess damage after Auckland rain event

Crews working on the city rail link pumped water from the tunnels and stations on Friday night. (Image: CRL)

City rail link (CRL) teams worked through the night on Friday pumping water from underground tunnels and stations.A state of emergency was declared yesterday as the Auckland region was hit by torrential rain and flooding, with at least three people dead.By 1am on Saturday, weather agency MetService said Auckland Airport had recorded 249 millimetres of rain, smashing the previous single-day record of 161.8mm.The extreme weather caused widespread flooding, property damage and disruption. Elton John concerts on Friday and Saturday were cancelled,...