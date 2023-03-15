Menu
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

The CRL tunnel was flooded in the storms. (Image: CRL)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
City Rail Link wants an additional $1.074 billion from its sponsors – the Auckland council and the crown – and expects construction of the stations and supporting rail infrastructure to be completed by the Link Alliance by November 2025.The cost of the project is now estimated to be $5.493b versus the previous $4.419b forecast, which was approved by the sponsors in May 2019.The company has been working with the Link Alliance, its contracted design and construction partner, since January 2022 to quantify all covid-related costs and i...
