Infrastructure

ComCom wants competition built into regulatory system

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
A year-long Commerce Commission market study into residential building supplies sets out nine recommendations, including adding competition as an express objective into the regulatory system.The recommendations “aim to provide tangible improvements in competition for key building supplies, without undermining the essential policy objectives of the building regulatory system", said commission chair John Small.The government will take action to increase competition in the residential building supplies sector, said building and construc...
Transport

KiwiRail signs 'record lease' for 25 years

KiwiRail has signed a quarter-century lease for new high-spec offices in Ellerslie despite being one of the country's largest landowners.

Brent Melville 4:00pm
Economy

Construction activity strength surprises

Westpac had been forecasting a 1.1% rise in construction activity – it was 3.8%

Ian Llewellyn 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Fletcher axes volume rebates

The commerce commission wants to know if the rebates breach the Commerce Act. 

Rebecca Howard 10:46am

Listed Companies

Goodwood's shareholders okay WasteCo backdoor listing

The waste management business is expected to list on the NZX on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Should Christchurch council sell its assets?

A new review recommends the council investigate partial asset sales.

Oliver Lewis 05 Dec 2022