Commerce Commission formally warns Vector
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
The Commerce Commission formally warned electricity and gas distribution company Vector for its regulatory treatment of sale and leaseback transactions, which took place in March 2020.However, in October 2022, Vector reversed its treatment of the transactions. The Commerce Commission said it was satisfied that the reversal steps taken by Vector met its enforcement aims.The situation arose because Vector’s approach to valuing those transactions was inconsistent with regulatory rules and had resulted in a $300 million regulatory asset base...
World

Revlon’s bankruptcy plan would wipe out shareholders

The cosmetics giant reaches an agreement with two key creditor groups. The plan allows Revlon to sell itself.

Bloomberg 9:00am
Finance

Govt business loan guarantee scheme not a great success

Lenders criticised the scheme as having been written “by and for lawyers”, panning the rules as confusing and onerous.  

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

Infrastructure

Analysts pan new Fletcher provision: 'a lump of coal for Xmas'

Fletcher Building had been saying for years that its losses on high-rise construction were fully provided for. 

Jenny Ruth 22 Dec 2022
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Muddled thinking by Ryman’s board

Ryman Healthcare’s board has just been tinkering around the edges of the company’s debt problem rather than properly addressing it.

Jenny Ruth 21 Dec 2022
News in Brief

New Waka Kotahi board chair named

Brian Roche is out. Former ministry for the environment CEO Dr Paul Reynolds is in.

Oliver Lewis 20 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

$212m of claims for Christchurch anchor project

Australian company CPB Contractors lodged claims worth $212m for a Christchurch pool complex.

Oliver Lewis 20 Dec 2022