Commerce Commission formally warns Vector

The Commerce Commission formally warned electricity and gas distribution company Vector for its regulatory treatment of sale and leaseback transactions, which took place in March 2020.However, in October 2022, Vector reversed its treatment of the transactions. The Commerce Commission said it was satisfied that the reversal steps taken by Vector met its enforcement aims.The situation arose because Vector’s approach to valuing those transactions was inconsistent with regulatory rules and had resulted in a $300 million regulatory asset base...

Login to read Unlock all stories free for 10 days Stay informed on business, government and financial developments across New Zealand. Limited time special offer $249 $49 Annual subscription Save $200 $498 $149 2 year subscription Save $349 Deeply researched, twice-edited and fact-checked news

Foreign coverage from Bloomberg and The Economist

Personalised email news alerts, plus gift up to 5 stories a month to non-subscribers We won’t charge for 10 days. You can cancel anytime with two clicks,

an email or a phone call. Find out more. {{ registerForm.errors.get('form') }} Name {{ registerForm.errors.get('name') }} Email address {{ registerForm.errors.get('email') }} Password Minimum password length of 8 characters.

Require at least one upper and lowercase, numeric, and special character. {{ registerForm.errors.get('password') }} Repeat password {{ registerForm.errors.get('password_confirmation') }} We had trouble validating your card. It's possible your card provider is preventing us from charging the card. Please contact your card provider or customer support. Credit Card {{ cardForm.errors.get('card') }} Cardholder's name {{ registerForm.errors.get('plan') }} {{ __(plans[index].interval) | capitalize }} {{ plans[index].attributes.old_price | currency }} {{ plans[index].price | currency }} You will be charged in 10 days unless you cancel beforehand.

We will remind you three times before charging you.

All subscriptions auto renew but are easy to cancel. I Accept The Terms Of Service {{ registerForm.errors.get('terms') }} Tax: {{ taxAmount(selectedPlan) | currency }}



Total Price Including Tax: {{ priceWithTax(selectedPlan) | currency }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerSeat ? '/ '+ spark.seatName : '' }} {{ selectedPlan.type == 'user' && spark.chargesUsersPerTeam ? '/ '+ __('teams.team') : '' }} / {{ __(selectedPlan.interval) | capitalize }} Creating Gain Access {{ registerForm.errors.get('email') }} Or use the information you’ve already given Google to create your subscription. Not convinced yet? Subscribe to our free 7am Headlines newsletter.

Aquick summary of everything BusinessDesk has published in the previous 24 hours. No BusinessDesk subscription needed.