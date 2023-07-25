Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Construction costs rising at a slower pace

Construction costs rising at a slower pace
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% in the 12 months to June 30, but price rises have slowed in 2023, according to QV CostBuilder.More than 51,000 rates were updated in June, with the average cost of building a standard three-bedroom home increasing by 9.5% in the year, data from the construction cost database showed.This compares to a 20.9% annual increase a year earlier. “Though construction costs continue to rise, they have definitely slowed throughout the first six months o...
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to erase all Twitter and bird branding.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023