News in Brief

Ginny Andersen replaces Allan as justice minister
PM Chris Hipkins reallocates portfolios after Allan's departure. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
Ministerial portfolios have been reallocated among existing ministers in the wake of Kiri Allan’s departure from cabinet.Allan resigned on Monday morning following her arrest in relation to a car accident on Sunday night. Prime minister Chris Hipkins said Ginny Andersen will become justice minister.  “Aligning the justice and police portfolios will be important in the coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure young offenders face more accountability for their crimes,” Hipkins said. Kieran McAnul...
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
