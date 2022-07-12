See full details
Contract price fixed for $683m Christchurch stadium

Oliver Lewis
Tue, 12 Jul 2022

An artist's render of Christchurch's new multi-use arena, Te Kaha. (Image: Christchurch city council)
The company charged with delivering a new multi-use arena for Christchurch has negotiated a fixed-price contract with its lead contractor. In a paper for a council meeting on Thursday, Te Kaha Project Delivery, which was set up by the council to deliver the project, recommended signing a design and construct contract with Australian company BESIX Watpac.BESIX had previously submitted a contract bid where they had been unwilling to put fixed prices on some materials due to current price volatility.In a press release, Te Kaha Project Deliver...

