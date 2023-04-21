Menu
Cook Strait freight ferry out for 6-8 weeks

The Interislander ferry Valentine has arrived in Port Otago for maintenance. (Image: Port Otago)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
The freight-only Interislander ferry Valentine will be out of action for six-to-eight weeks while it undergoes scheduled maintenance at Port Otago.Valentine arrived in Otago on Friday, prompting some credulous ship spotters to suggest it was embarking on a voyage to Antarctica.Not so – it’s just routine maintenance.KiwiRail exercised its option to purchase the vessel for €5.2 million (more than NZ$9m) last September to boost freight capacity across the Cook Strait.The state-owned ferry operator originally leased Valentine in No...
