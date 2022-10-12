See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Infrastructure

Councils shouldn't be running our ports

Jonathan Hill

Jonathan Hill
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Councils shouldn't be running our ports
We can learn lessons from Napier Port's mixed ownership model. (Image: Napier Port)
Jonathan Hill
Jonathan Hill
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
RELATED
Just over two years ago, Napier Port listed on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX). The port’s owner, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, sold 45% to provide a capital injection, allowing the port to make a $190 million investment in a new 350-metre-long container wharf. The wharf, somewhat miraculously for any major infrastructure project, was finished in July, on time and on budget. The regional council provided Napier Port with $110 million of capital, invested $100 million into a long-term future fund for the region, an...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Immigration
New migrant visa has a waiting list of ... one
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

It's been a slow start to the new investor visa, with just one application since it opened last month.

Services FREE
NZ leaders more optimistic than global counterparts
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

KPMG said New Zealand chief executives are more optimistic than global leaders but remain concerned about a looming recession. 

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.