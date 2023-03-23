Cruise ships buoy Lyttelton half-year results

Container imports were down at Lyttelton. (Image: LPC)

Lyttelton Port Company saw net profit after tax for the six months to Dec 31 slip 2.6% to $12.1 million, on the back of a market slowdown and declining container volumes.The country's third-busiest port, and second biggest by export volumes, lifted operating revenue by 9.7% to $91m, from $83m on the comparable period.Container volumes were at 242,810 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) over the six months, down from 266,954 TEU for the comparable period. And while bulk fuels were up 9% at 532,969 tonnes and log volumes were up 3% at 221...