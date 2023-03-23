Menu
Cruise ships buoy Lyttelton half-year results

Container imports were down at Lyttelton. (Image: LPC)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
Lyttelton Port Company saw net profit after tax for the six months to Dec 31 slip 2.6% to $12.1 million, on the back of a market slowdown and declining container volumes.The country's third-busiest port, and second biggest by export volumes, lifted operating revenue by 9.7% to $91m, from $83m on the comparable period.Container volumes were at 242,810 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) over the six months, down from 266,954 TEU for the comparable period. And while bulk fuels were up 9% at 532,969 tonnes and log volumes were up 3% at 221...
The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%
Retail

The retailer is cutting more than 300 jobs in a bid to cut costs.

Ella Somers 10:57am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Climate change

Fear of ETS failure spurs review

The review will consider the role of emissions pricing as part of the climate change response.

Ian Llewellyn 7:57am
