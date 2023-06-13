Menu
CTV building complaint hearing delayed again

The majority of people killed in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake died in the CTV building. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
An August disciplinary hearing for the engineer whose firm designed the CTV building, which collapsed in the Canterbury earthquake killing 115, has been set aside.Professional body Engineering New Zealand (ENZ), formerly known as IPENZ, announced in March that the hearing against Dr Alan Reay would take place in Christchurch on Aug 21 and 22.As BusinessDesk reported in late May, Reay applied for a judicial review against ENZ in a bid to set aside the hearing, raising issues of alleged unfairness with the process.His lawyer, Willie Palmer, said...
NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs
NZ tech stocks miss out on Nasdaq highs

Tech stocks in New Zealand’s market didn't get to enjoy the Nasdaq’s good fortune.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
RNZ scandal grows as new articles emerge

The Act party has called for an independent inquiry into RNZ.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
HSBC gives up on new NZ retail business

The bank is focusing on its other NZ businesses.

Staff reporters 3:33pm
