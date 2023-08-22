Menu
Discussions under way after Interislander review

KiwiRail is preparing for the arrival of two new Interislander ferries. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
KiwiRail has completed an in-depth review of its $1.45 billion Interislander replacement project, which has come under increasing cost pressure, and is talking to the government about what comes next.An economic and fiscal update released as part of Budget 2023 earlier this year identified the project, dubbed iReX, as a new fiscal risk.“While costs have not yet been finalised, estimates for the landside costs have increased significantly since initial funding,” it said.As well as two new ferries due for arrival in 2025 and 2026, the...
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills
Energy

More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector Analysis

Big business delegation heads to India

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:02am
More Infrastructure

Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins
Infrastructure

Hotter coal prices squeeze NZ Steel margins

Demand for steel products is still soft.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 21 Aug 2023
Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location
Infrastructure

Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location

The highly anticipated freight strategy doesn't look at relocating Ports of Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 18 Aug 2023
The expensive road to nowhere
Infrastructure Analysis

Dileepa Fonseka: The expensive road to nowhere

Labour's de facto transport policy shows how political transport funding has become.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Aug 2023