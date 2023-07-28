Menu
Dominion Rd development criteria relaxed

A bird's eye view of the development site on Dominion and Valley roads. (Image: Bayleys)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
A major Auckland redevelopment opportunity has had its development requirements relaxed to try and attract a buyer.At a meeting this week, the board of council-controlled agency Eke Panuku agreed to revise the outcomes and design guidance for a 5200 square metre (sqm) site on Dominion and Valley roads.The key change was removing a density requirement that any development include at least 85 residential units and 900sqm of ground floor retail.Instead, Panuku will require any developer to maximise the redevelopment opportunity to create a mixed-u...
National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'
National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'

Plans to force digital platforms to pay for news content may threaten existing deals.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace
NZ film industry faces Australian threat

NZ is becoming a less competitive destination for international screen productions.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
NZ film industry faces Australian threat

More Infrastructure

Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive
Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive

LGNZ's president says councils should receive 20% of the country's funding.

Cécile Meier 27 Jul 2023
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion
City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The project expects to complete most of its Victoria St upgrades by the end of the year.

Oliver Lewis 27 Jul 2023
Govt projects make up more than a quarter of $357b in spending
Govt projects make up more than a quarter of $357b in spending

Central government has 13% more projects in the works than it had last June.

Brent Melville 27 Jul 2023
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023