Downer's acting chair becomes permanent

Downer has a new chair, the acting chair. (Image: Downer)

Publicly listed infrastructure company Downer EDI has a new chairman.In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange, Downer said its acting chair, Mark Menhinnitt, who joined the board in 2022, had been appointed to the role on a permanent basis.“Downer is a great organisation with incredibly capable and dedicated people who are committed to delivering excellence for our customers,” Menhinnitt said.“It’s an honour to take on this role and work with my fellow board members and the management team to drive performance and...