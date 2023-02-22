Ebos lifts first-half profit 30%

CEO John Cullity said the results reflect Ebos' strength and diversity of assets. (Image: Supplied)

Healthcare company Ebos lifted first-half profit by 30%, reflecting both organic growth and contributions from acquisitions.The company’s net profit for the six months ended December rose to A$132.2 million (NZ$145.899m) from A$101.9m in the same six months a year earlier.Revenue was up 17% to A$6.1 billion while the underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 39.3% to A$289.3m. “The strength and diversity of our portfolio of businesses is reflected as both our healthcare and animal car...