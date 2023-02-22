Menu
Ebos lifts first-half profit 30%

CEO John Cullity said the results reflect Ebos' strength and diversity of assets. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Healthcare company Ebos lifted first-half profit by 30%, reflecting both organic growth and contributions from acquisitions.The company’s net profit for the six months ended December rose to A$132.2 million (NZ$145.899m) from A$101.9m in the same six months a year earlier.Revenue was up 17% to A$6.1 billion while the underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 39.3% to A$289.3m. “The strength and diversity of our portfolio of businesses is reflected as both our healthcare and animal car...
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Media

NZME records $22.7m profit as digital income grows

The earnings figure was down slightly on last year’s $66m, but 4% higher when adjusted to exclude the one-off impact of the disposal of voucher business GrabOne.

Daniel Dunkley 3:30pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes by 50 basis points

The central bank said it would "look through" the short-term price pressures stemming from recent weather events.

Rebecca Howard 2:30pm

Metlifecare's property values rise further

Metlifecare's results were boosted by its February 2022 purchase of the six Selwyn Foundation retirement villages and it also bought two Christchurch villages in November last year.

Staff reporters 9:35am
Finance

New Xero boss has lived the small-business journey

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says her Xero role will be similar to her job at Google.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Energy

Rethinking the energy trilemma after Gabrielle

Both Vector and Mercury reported half-year results yesterday, but much of the focus was on Gabrielle and the storm's implications for the future.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am