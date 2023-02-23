Menu
Ebos’ strong first-half result shines amid downbeat gloom

CEO John Cullity is confident Ebos can continue to win market share. (Image: NZ Herald)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Amid a sea of disappointing results and downbeat guidance from companies in this reporting season, the Ebos result stood out.Its 30% jump in first-half net profit of A$132.2 million (NZ$145.1m) was boosted by its A$1.23 billion purchase of the LifeHealthcare businesses in May last year, but the results showed strong growth from its existing businesses as well.Investors responded by pushing the share price up as much as 4.3%, or $1.84, to $44.89, and the shares later closed at $44.45.But one consequence of the acquisition was that the company&rs...
Paul McBeth: RBNZ and the Beehive need to be more than fair-weather friends

The Reserve Bank is looking less cosy with the Beehive. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Spark’s grey cloud not as bad as it looks

Spark’s first half may not have been as strong as they would have liked, especially for cloud, but confidence remains high.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Biomass can fire Huntly power station

A trial using biomass shows it's technically possible for it to replace coal.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

