Eke Panuku acquires key South Auckland site

A render of future public space alongside a restored Puhinui Stream. (Image: Eke Panuku)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku has purchased a 7.6-hectare site in South Auckland needed to complete a streamside public connection project.The Auckland council-controlled agency purchased the site, part of the Manukau Super Clinic on Great South Rd, from the national health agency, Te Whatu Ora, for $4.5 million.The property, partly covered in wetlands, was the missing link needed to complete a three kilometre public path and recreational space between Hayman Park and the Auckland Botanic Gardens.The connection runs alongside Puhinui Str...
More Infrastructure

