Eliminating rubbish the best way to cut needless costs

Community recycling centres support households and businesses to reduce their waste. (Image: Wastebusters)
Sue Coutts
Tue, 14 Nov 2023
New Zealanders are spending at least $1.5 billion every year on an expense we could easily cut – managing waste.The auditor general warned in 2007 that unless we started investing in waste reduction, communities, councils, businesses and the government would face increasing waste volumes and rising costs to handle it.They were right. We are collecting and transporting more waste than ever and paying the price.The Te Waihanga NZ Infrastructure Commission is clear that reducing waste at source is critical to avoiding unnecessary infrastruct...
