Fast-tracked Auckland housing project faces setback after draft consent decline

The proposed Delmore development is on the left of this masterplan submitted by Vineway as part of its fast-track application. (Image: Screenshot)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 05 Sep 2025
The developer behind a 1200-home project in North Auckland has suspended its fast-track application after an expert panel issued a draft decision declining resource consent.As BusinessDesk reported, the Auckland Council group submitted against the project, which proposes building on land in Upper Ōrewa not identified for development by the council until at least 2050.The developer, Vineway Limited, has said the site could be serviced, and it would contribute towards the costs of enabling infrastructure, including $10 million for part of a road...
