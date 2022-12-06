Fletcher axes volume rebates as ComCom announces 3rd investigation

Winstone controls about 95% of plasterboard market. (Image: Getty)

Fletcher Building says it has already informed customers that it will axe “quantity-rewarding rebates” and is surprised the Commerce Commission has opened another investigation into their use by its subsidiary Winstone Wallboards.Fletcher's announcement essentially stole the commission's thunder as commission chair John Small revealed that the third investigation into Winstone was opened "a week or so ago".The investigation is on top of the commission's final report into the building products market study, whic...