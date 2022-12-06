Menu
Fletcher axes volume rebates as ComCom announces 3rd investigation

Winstone controls about 95% of plasterboard market. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
Fletcher Building says it has already informed customers that it will axe “quantity-rewarding rebates” and is surprised the Commerce Commission has opened another investigation into their use by its subsidiary Winstone Wallboards.Fletcher's announcement essentially stole the commission's thunder as commission chair John Small revealed that the third investigation into Winstone was opened "a week or so ago".The investigation is on top of the commission's final report into the building products market study, whic...
Transport

KiwiRail signs 'record lease' for 25 years

KiwiRail has signed a quarter-century lease for new high-spec offices in Ellerslie despite being one of the country's largest landowners.

Brent Melville 4:00pm
Economy

Construction activity strength surprises

Westpac had been forecasting a 1.1% rise in construction activity – it was 3.8%

Ian Llewellyn 2:00pm
Finance

Bond markets predict recession

Two-year wholesale interest rates are much higher than 10-year bond yields.

Jenny Ruth 10:00am

Infrastructure

ComCom wants competition built into regulatory system

The government says it will take action to increase competition. 

Rebecca Howard 9:20am
Listed Companies

Goodwood's shareholders okay WasteCo backdoor listing

The waste management business is expected to list on the NZX on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 05 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Should Christchurch council sell its assets?

A new review recommends the council investigate partial asset sales.

Oliver Lewis 05 Dec 2022