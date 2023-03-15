Menu
Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts: class action

Former CEO Mark Adamson was sacked in July 2017. (Image: NZME/Nick Reed)
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
The class action against Fletcher Building relating to its losses on high-rise building projects is based on claims that the company didn’t have reasonable grounds for its forecasts.Relying in part on the evidence from an earlier court case in which a subcontractor sued Fletcher, the statement of claim alleges Fletcher engaged in conduct “that is misleading or deceptive or is likely to mislead or deceive”.“Fletcher knew or ought reasonably to have known” that it was making statements that were false or materially m...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 10:05am
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
Markets

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

Philip Carter rails against Christchurch council
Infrastructure

Philip Carter rails against Christchurch council

Drop the proposed street changes, the developer says, or he'll reconsider central city investments.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership
Finance

Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership

BusinessDesk understands the partnership between the Bank of NZ and Xero's Waddle took about a year to negotiate.

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023
Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher
Finance

Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher

In the period covered by the class action suit, Fletcher's mounting losses on high-rise buildings were consistently understated. 

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023