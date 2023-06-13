Menu
Fletcher loses early bid for convention centre parking cover

The 2019 fire at the NZ International Convention Centre has resulted in extensive remediation costs and delays. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
Fletcher Construction has lost an early bid to get insurance cover for damage to car parks in the New Zealand International Convention Centre.In a decision issued May 31 in the high court at Auckland, Associate Judge Dani Gardiner dismissed the Fletcher Building subsidiary’s summary judgment application against Chubb Insurance and Berkshire Hathaway Speciality Insurance.The two insurers are providing cover for the NZ International Convention Centre (NZICC) build, which was set back following a devastating fire in 2019.Months before the fi...
More Infrastructure

Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jun 2023
Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out
Policy

Electricity blackout risks have been reduced, but not ruled out

Winter is here and the electricity sector says it is as ready as it can be.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Jun 2023
Congestion charging love-in among politicians
Infrastructure

Congestion charging love-in among politicians

Politicians love it. But will they ever implement it? 

Oliver Lewis 09 Jun 2023
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Infrastructure

Local government wants certainty over $6b fund

Mayors want greater clarity around a flagship $6 billion resilience fund.

Oliver Lewis 08 Jun 2023