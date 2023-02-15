Menu
Fletcher to pay steady 18 cps first-half dividend

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
Fletcher Building confirmed its first-half operating profit was up 8.4% and said it will pay a fully imputed first-half dividend of 18 cents per share, the same as in the previous first half.“We are confident that our strategy positions us well to continue to drive performance and deliver growth, against the backdrop of a dynamic operating environment,” chief executive Ross Taylor said in a statement.On Monday, the company said earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the six months ended December came in at $360 million, up from...
Markets Market close

Ryman capital raising surprises market

Ryman Healthcare wants to raise $902m.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets

Investors sell shares in flood-hit Hawke's Bay companies

Cyclone Gabrielle has hit most of the North Island hard but listed companies with businesses in Hawke's Bay are really feeling the shock.

Ella Somers and Dan Brunskill 4:00pm
Politics

Luxon wants joint infrastructure plan – and tax cuts

Rebuild work after Cyclone Gabrielle will not affect National's tax-cut plans.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:45pm

Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 2:21pm
Infrastructure

Three-phase economic impact from floods ahead

Putting numbers on the eventual cost of Cyclone Gabrielle to NZ is premature.

Pattrick Smellie 12:50pm
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube first half operating profit eases 0.6%

Steel & Tube's sales volumes fell just 2.8% in the six months that ended December, compared with Vulcan Steel's 15% drop.

Jenny Ruth 10:30am
Transport

KiwiRail reviewing Interislander replacement project

Cost pressures have resulted in an in-depth review of the $1.4b project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am