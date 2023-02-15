Fletcher to pay steady 18 cps first-half dividend

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)

Fletcher Building confirmed its first-half operating profit was up 8.4% and said it will pay a fully imputed first-half dividend of 18 cents per share, the same as in the previous first half.“We are confident that our strategy positions us well to continue to drive performance and deliver growth, against the backdrop of a dynamic operating environment,” chief executive Ross Taylor said in a statement.On Monday, the company said earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the six months ended December came in at $360 million, up from...