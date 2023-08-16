Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance

Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Chief executive Ross Taylor will keep a close watch on costs. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Fletcher Building trimmed its final dividend more than expected as the country’s biggest listed construction company seeks to preserve cash in what it predicts will be a tighter market. The company lifted earnings before interest and tax – excluding one-off items – to $798 million in the 12 months ending June 30 from $756m, meeting recent guidance downgraded due to the slowing property market. Net profit sank to $235m from $432m a year earlier, due principally to the extra $255m provisioning on the problematic New Ze...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected
Markets

Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price

In response, chair John Fernandes said he felt "very good" over his performance.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price

More Infrastructure

Recycling 'a fraud', landfill engineer says
Infrastructure Investigation

Recycling 'a fraud', landfill engineer says

Tim Brake is not afraid to rubbish some of his employer's business.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Managed retreat compensation packages recommended
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 15 Aug 2023
Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

Things might turn around for Fletcher a little earlier than anticipated.

Paul McBeth 11 Aug 2023
One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance
Policy

One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance

It's time for "sensible and workable" law reform, an industry body says.

Brent Melville 11 Aug 2023