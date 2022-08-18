See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Infrastructure

Fletcher’s Ross Taylor: I don’t have any end date

Jenny Ruth
Thu, 18 Aug 2022

Fletcher’s Ross Taylor: I don’t have any end date
Chief executive Ross Taylor said he stills sees plenty of challenges at Fletcher. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 18 Aug 2022
RELATED
Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor was hired in late 2017 as a “Mr Fixit” to drag the building products and construction company out of the very deep hole it fell into as a result of poor tendering for massive high-rise projects.The size of that hole, about $1 billion in losses, only became apparent once Taylor had swept all the skeletons out of the Fletcher cupboards.Or as he puts it now, his first task had been to “stabilise” the business and “stop the trauma”.The next step was to introduce opera...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
Prices have jumped $84k in nine months – Signature Homes
Brent Melville | Thu, 18 Aug 2022

The franchise builder says the price increase reflects the move away from 'entry level' buying as first home buyers exit the market.

Art
Spark, BNZ sell off corporate art collections
Briar Williams | Thu, 18 Aug 2022

There are two multimillion-dollar art sales coming up, as Spark and the BNZ both send their art collections to auction.

Opinion
Feeling the pain in your wallet? It's going to get worse
Frances Cook | Thu, 18 Aug 2022

If the economy was a car, this is the equivalent of your 'check engine' light blinking on. It's running too hot and too sluggishly, running the risk that overheated cylinders could jam shut.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.