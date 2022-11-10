Goodman Property Trust's cash earnings up 7.4%

Staff reporters

Goodman Property Trust's manager said its first-half net profit fell 92.6% as it cycled a massive property revaluation in the previous first half, but underlying pre-tax profit was up 6.5%.Net profit for the six months ended September fell to $48.8 million, compared with $570m in the same period a year earlier, which had included a $504.7m unrealised increase in property values.Property values were unchanged in the past six months, reflecting accelerating rental growth – Goodman specialises in building and managing industrial property...