Infrastructure

Goodman Property Trust's cash earnings up 7.4%

Staff reporters
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Goodman Property Trust's manager said its first-half net profit fell 92.6% as it cycled a massive property revaluation in the previous first half, but underlying pre-tax profit was up 6.5%.Net profit for the six months ended September fell to $48.8 million, compared with $570m in the same period a year earlier, which had included a $504.7m unrealised increase in property values.Property values were unchanged in the past six months, reflecting accelerating rental growth – Goodman specialises in building and managing industrial property...
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend

Shareholders will reap the rewards of continued momentum in Mainfreight's diversified global transport and logistics markets.

Brent Melville 10:15am

Infrastructure

Brown declares war on rates

Auckland's mayor says rates will increase by 12% unless action is taken.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Finance

Govt orders banks to move to open banking

Some of the banks have proactively started building the infrastructure to facilitate a consumer data rights framework, commerce and consumer affairs minister David Clark said.

Staff reporters 8:30am
Infrastructure

Payments industry urged to innovate

Emerging economies are “leapfrogging” advanced economies.

Dan Brunskill 09 Nov 2022