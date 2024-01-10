Menu
Government commits to national ticketing solution

Buses in Canterbury will need to be fitted with new card readers before the launch of the national ticketing solution in the second half of 2024. (Image: ECan)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
The new government is committed to a national ticketing solution for public transport, the transport minister says, with the service due to roll out in Canterbury this year.In October 2022, the Labour government announced the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi had entered into a contract with multi-national technology company Cubic to provide, configure and operate a ticketing solution, including a nationwide transport card and the ability for users to pay with credit/debit cards.The value of the contract was $474.2 million, according to...
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped
Economy

Commercial vehicle sales 'significantly impacted' as ute buyers hold off.

Brent Melville 3:47pm
Opinion

Ben Moore: Microsoft’s new Copilot key echoes antitrust controversies

The move may raise eyebrows amid a flurry of big tech antitrust lawsuits.

Ben Moore 1:10pm
Technology

OpenAI to launch online store for custom versions of ChatGPT next week

With this option, users can quickly create chatbots.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis
Infrastructure

Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis

Secretive Gateway process looks at how billions of dollars of public money is spent. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Drilling down: My life in the Sultanate of Oman
Infrastructure

Drilling down: My life in the Sultanate of Oman

By the 1990s, the Gulf state had emerged from its decades as a hermit kingdom. 

Greg Hurrell 03 Jan 2024
Govt sets up 'expert advisory group' on Interislander
Infrastructure

The government is setting up an expert advisory group to provide the coalition with independent advice and assurance on KiwiRail’s inter-island ferry service.Last week, cabinet declined a request to tip in an extra $1.5 billion for the project to replace the Interislander’s three...

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue
Infrastructure

Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis wants $7.4 billion in savings to allow for tax cuts next year. 

Oliver Lewis 20 Dec 2023