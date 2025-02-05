Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Government funds Brougham St upgrade after saying no new Crown funds

Government funds Brougham St upgrade after saying no new Crown funds
Transport Minister Christopher Bishop has announced funding to upgrade Brougham St. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
The Government has confirmed funding for a roughly $100 million to $150m Christchurch roading project it deprioritised a little under a year ago.Last May, former Transport Minister Simeon Brown rebranded the NZ Upgrade Programme (NZUP), started under the last Government, as the roads of regional significance programme, to sit alongside the revived roads of national significance.As part of the reset, he and Finance Minister Nicola Willis delegated all decisions around project scope and delivery to the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) in a bid...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Google kills diversity hiring targets
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

More Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port result improves but CEO says it's not enough
Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port result improves but CEO says it's not enough

The CEO says Lyttelton Port does not generate sufficient returns on its capital base. 

Rebecca Howard 05 Feb 2025
Govt calls for alternative ferry proposals
Infrastructure

Govt calls for alternative ferry proposals

Investors and maritime operators have until Feb 28 to submit Cook Strait proposals.

Oliver Lewis 04 Feb 2025
Ferry procuring company hasn't been set up
Infrastructure

Ferry procuring company hasn't been set up

The deadline is only two months away. 

Oliver Lewis 03 Feb 2025
Fewer opening-day beds for Dunedin Hospital
Infrastructure

Fewer opening-day beds for Dunedin Hospital

The Government has confirmed the new $1.8b hospital will remain on the Cadbury site.

Oliver Lewis 31 Jan 2025