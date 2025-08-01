Menu
Government-provided house insurance could be ‘inevitable’

Tokomaru Bay township’s bridge under repair in 2022. (Image: Tairāwhiti Contractors)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Public insurance for properties could well be inevitable after private insurance retreat, but it had to come with strict conditions, a climate expert says.Belinda Storey was speaking at an online Treasury event on the Crown’s long-term exposure to insurance and infrastructure climate risks.She is the managing director of research organisation Climate Sigma. In 2017 Storey coined the term “climate retreat”, which has since entered the NZ mainstream, particularly after the double hit of the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Want to double exports? Good luck with that
Primary Sector

International shipping lines say NZ needs to urgently address port productivity. 

Oliver Lewis 30 Jul 2025
From Barangaroo to Britomart: Arcadia opens NZ studio
Infrastructure

It is the landscape design firm's first office outside of Australia.

John Anthony 29 Jul 2025
Bishop 'exploring options' to refresh critical freight study
Policy

The study was last updated using data from 2017 and 2018.

Oliver Lewis 28 Jul 2025