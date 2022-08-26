See full details
Infrastructure

Govt blinded by retirement village 'profits': Norah Barlow

Jenny Ruth
Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Govt blinded by retirement village 'profits': Norah Barlow
The aged care sector is short 1,200 nurses, nearly a quarter of the requirement. (Image: NZ Herald)
A fundamental cause of current aged care underfunding reflects the fact that the government looks at the few very large retirement village operators and believes they’re making “massive profits”, Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow told an industry conference.“The perception is the problem. When you have a minister of health and the chief executive of Health New Zealand saying the people they want to fund are NGOs [non-government organisations] or non-profits because otherwise, the funding goes straight to pro...

