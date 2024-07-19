Menu
'Hard to find a part of the economy that wouldn't be affected': What NZ bosses need to know about CrowdStrike outage

CyberCX's Dan Richardson hopes a fix will come in hours, but thinks it could also have a "long tail". (Image: Supplied)
Fri, 19 Jul 2024
Fri, 19 Jul 2024
Read more: CrowdStrike boss updates on major cyber outage. Technology experts are advising chief executives and bosses to reach out to their IT teams, insurers and dust off business continuity plans as a global cyber outage impacts New Zealand. CyberCX executive director for strategy and risk Dan Richardson said you would struggle to find a business unaffected by the current outage and everyone needed to take notice.“It’ll be hard to find a part of the economy that wouldn’t be affected by this.”Richardson said...
Massive cyber outage cripples banks and other organisations worldwide
Massive cyber outage cripples banks and other organisations worldwide

A major cybersecurity outage has taken out computer-reliant services

Dileepa Fonseka 7:15pm
NZ sharemarket flat ahead of weekend

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,261.23, down 3.84 points or 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
NZ sharemarket flat ahead of weekend
Michael Hill International forecasts sharply lower earnings

The middle of the forecast range is a 75% drop year-on-year. 

Gregor Thompson 2:30pm
Michael Hill International forecasts sharply lower earnings

