Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Hawke’s Bay airport boss resigns

Hawke’s Bay airport boss resigns
Rob Stratford will leave at the end of the month. (Image: Hawke's Bay Airport)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
Hawke’s Bay Airport chief executive Rob Stratford, has resigned after two years in the job.The airport’s chair, Wendie Harvey, said Stratford asked to be released early to pursue another opportunity.He will leave at the end of the month. The airport company will start looking for a new CEO immediately.A spokeswoman would not comment further.According to the Hawke’s Bay Today, Stratford had been chief executive of the Australian operation for Norwegian shipping company Wilh Wilhelmsen based in Sydney. The airport improved...
ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs
Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs

Consumer NZ had collected customer complaints about pricing. 

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Sport

NZ Thoroughbred Racing trots out home 'world championship'

Winner of the NZB Kiwi could gallop away with $1.8 million in prizemoney.

Staff reporters 12:30pm
NZ Thoroughbred Racing trots out home 'world championship'
Markets

Pacific Edge slashes team on US 'uncertainty'

US test volumes have dropped by more than 17%.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Pacific Edge slashes team on US 'uncertainty'