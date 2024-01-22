Menu
TradeWindow accelerates revenue growth
TradeWindow said revenue will be higher than last year. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
TradeWindow has reaffirmed revenue guidance and said it has mostly finished a restructuring to cut 40% of staff.The company added $1.6 million to trading revenue in its third-quarter update, totalling 94% of its previous full-year result. Last year's trading revenue was $4.9m. Its guidance for the 12 months ended March 2024 is between $6m and $6.5m.TradeWindow had previously issued FY24 revenue guidance at its August 2023 annual meeting between $7m and $8m.The customs and freight-forwarding software company said its gross margin improv...
